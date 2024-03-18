Nashik: Youths And Adults To Shape Lok Sabha Election Outcome

PIB

With the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, political fervor has ignited in Nashik district as interested candidates begin canvassing voters. Among the total 47.48 lakh voters in the district, a significant 66%, totaling 31.42 lakh voters, fall under the age of fifty, indicating a substantial influence of youths and adults in determining the election outcome. The polling for Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies is scheduled for May 20.

Constituency tours by leaders have commenced, signaling the initiation of political activities. While the process of candidacy is ongoing in some areas, the gender distribution of voters across the district unveils interesting insights. With 24.74 lakh males and 22.73 lakh females, the Kalwan-Surgana assembly constituency stands out for having the highest ratio of women to men, with 965 women for every 1000 men. Conversely, Nashik West city constituency exhibits the lowest sex ratio at 858.

The District Election Department has collaborated with women's self-help groups, Anganwadi Sevikas, and housing societies to ensure the registration of third-party voters, contributing to an increase in the male-female ratio in the electoral roll from 913 to 919. Notably, there has been a surge in new voters, with 2.14 lakh individuals aged 18 to 22 years being registered.