Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30.39 Lakh Voters In District To Exercise Their Franchise In Lok Sabha Elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 29.93 Lakh Voters Registered In District |

The date for the Lok Sabha election in the district has been declared, and a total of 30,32,546 voters in the district will exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections. The election in the district is scheduled for May 13th.

There are two Lok Sabha constituencies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, namely Jalna and Aurangabad. The constituencies comprise Sillod, Phulambri, and Paithan assembly constituencies falling under Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, while Aurangabad – Central, East and West, Gangapur, Vaijapur, and Kannad Assembly constituencies fall under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The polling will take place at 3085 polling centers, including 1045 in Jalna and 2040 in Aurangabad.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is 37,01,282, and the projected population for 2024 is 45,89,322. District Collector Dilip Swami stated that there are a total of 30,32,546 registered voters in the district, with 9,97,523 in the Jalna constituency and 20,35,023 in the Aurangabad constituency.

The Model Code of Conduct has already been imposed in the district following the announcement of the election program. Government vehicles have been deposited, and banners, hoardings, and flags on government and public buildings are being removed. Survey for the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct is being conducted by mobile squads and videographers. District Collector Swami also mentioned the availability of a toll-free number, 1950, at the returning officer level, and providing information to the voters through a mobile phone app.