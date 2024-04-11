Nashik: Onion Auction From Lasalgaon APMC Begins

Relief For Onion Farmers In Nashik: Government Grants Await Distribution | File Photo

The Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee has taken a significant step by announcing the resumption of onion auctions starting Friday, April 12, after being closed for the past few days due to levy disputes. The decision was made in a meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, where it was emphasized that the auction will proceed in the prevailing manner. Traders have been urged to participate, and strict measures will be taken against those who do not comply, including the possibility of license cancellation.

Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, along with other key members, was present during the meeting to address the concerns of onion-producing farmers. While this development brings relief to Lasalgaon, questions linger regarding the status of onion auctions in other market committees across the district. Kuber Jadhav, Coordinator of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Nashik, emphasized the need for similar efforts in other committees to ensure fair treatment for all farmers.

The decision to resume auctions reflects the ongoing challenges faced by farmers and traders in the onion market. It underscores the importance of finding equitable solutions to address levy disputes and ensure the smooth functioning of agricultural markets. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are urged to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the underlying issues and support the livelihoods of onion-producing farmers in the region.