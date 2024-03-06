 Nashik: No Water Supply On Saturday Due To Maintenance Work
Residents in various areas of Nashik City, including New Nashik Ward No. 22, 28, 29, 31, Nashik East Division Ward No. 30, 23 (partially), Nashik Road Division Ward No. 22 (partially), and Satpur Division Ward No. 24, 25, 26 (partially), will be affected by the suspension of water supply from the Mukane Water Filtration Plant on Saturday.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Nashik: Some areas of Nashik city will have no water supply on Saturday, March 9, due to maintenance. The Nashik Municipal Corporation's Water Supply Department has scheduled maintenance work for the Raymond Substation of the Mukane Dam Water Raw Water Pumping Station. This maintenance includes tasks by Mahavitaran or the electricity department, replacement of 220 KV PT or transformers, and other necessary tasks. As a result of this maintenance work, there will be no power supply in the area from 9:00AM to 5:00PM on Saturday, which will consequently lead to a disruption in water supply.

Furthermore, on Sunday, March 10, water supply will be at low pressure in these areas. Residents are kindly requested to take note of this situation and cooperate with the municipal authorities during this maintenance period.

