Mumbai News: BMC Announces Withdrawal Of 15% Water Cut In City From Today | PTI

Mumbai: The transformer at the Pisé pumping station that was burnt in the fire incident last week has been finally repaired by the engineering team of the BMC. Since the 20 pumps have been restored, a 15% water cut imposed from February 27 will be withdrawn from Wednesday.

The water supply in several parts of the city and suburbs was affected after the fire in the BMC’s Pisé water pumping station on Monday 26. The civic engineers could repair 15 out of 20 water pumps immediately. However, it took eight days to repair the third transformer. During this period, the civic body imposed a 15% water cut in the city, eastern and western suburbs along with Thane city and Bhiwandi areas till March 5.

Water Cut Imposed Due To Fire At Water Pumping Station

The water supply in several parts of the city and suburbs was affected on February 27, due to the fire in the BMC’s Pise water pumping station on Monday. The civic engineers could repair 15 out of 20 water pumps on a war footing. However, it was expected to take a few more days to repair the third transformer, due to which the civic body had imposed a 15% water cut in the city, eastern and western suburbs till March 5. Thane city and Bhiwandi areas also faced water cuts.

The 100% water cut was imposed after the fire that broke out in one of the three transformers, which was brought under control by 10pm on February 26. “We could start two out of three transformers, which helped us to restore 50% of the water supply in the city and the eastern suburbs by the afternoon. Currently, 15 pumps are working, due to which 70% of water supply is restored in all the areas that were supposed to be affected. One of the transformers has completely burned, it will take time to replace it. The transformer under maintenance will be repaired in a week,” a senior civic official had informed.