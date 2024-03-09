Nashik: NMC To Appoint Consultant To Survey Simhastha Works

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has unveiled a plan of nearly ₹11,000 crore in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027. The comprehensive plan covers a range of infrastructure development projects aimed at accommodating the massive gathering expected during the sacred event.

As part of the plan, the municipal corporation intends to acquire and develop 700 acres of land in Tapovana for Sadhugram, a designated area for ascetics and pilgrims. Additionally, a significant focus will be placed on enhancing the road network in the city, with plans to develop 350 kilometers of roads. To facilitate these extensive initiatives, the Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint a consultant to conduct surveys, assess requirements, and formulate a detailed estimate.

Read Also Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Key components of the plan include the widening of roads and ghats, river channel cleaning, sewage treatment plant construction, water supply enhancements, surveying of electric poles, tree surveys, and the assessment of Sadhugram requirements. A detailed project report will be prepared, covering internal and external vehicle bases, mapping, space reservation, and temporary space acquisition.

While the plan awaits government approval, the Nashik Municipality, acting as the parent organization for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, is poised to play a pivotal role in orchestrating the infrastructure developments required for the grand event. The plan aligns with the municipality's responsibility to provide essential services during Simhastha, and the General Assembly's approval for the appointment of a surveyor company reflects a commitment to meticulous planning and execution. The comprehensive survey will encompass land acquisition, road development, Sadhugram planning, water treatment plants, sewage centers, hospitals, police stations, temples, and sewerage facilities.