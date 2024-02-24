 Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

During the meeting, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) presented a draft plan amounting to ₹11,000 crore, while the Trimbak Municipal Council (TMC) proposed ₹164 crore for the Kumbh Mela

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

The cities of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are gearing up to host the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027. Recently, the state government announced the formation of committees for the Kumbh Mela, with Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan appointed as the chairman of the district committee, a departure from the usual practice where the Guardian minister held this position. This decision resulted in the exclusion of Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse from the committee. However, Bhuse, initially silent on the matter, asserted his authority by convening a direct review meeting.

During the meeting, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) presented a draft plan amounting to ₹11,000 crore, while the Trimbak Municipal Council (TMC) proposed ₹164 crore for the Kumbh Mela. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to Nashik, had urged Mahajan to promptly submit the Simhastha plans to the committee. However, the review meeting primarily focussed on the need for comprehensive planning by studying previous Kumbh Melas in Ujjain and Haridwar.

Read Also
Nashik: 156 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed To Crack Down On Open Littering
article-image

Various development proposals were discussed during the meeting, including communication, water supply, accommodation, health services, electricity, law and order, transportation, parking facilities, and city development. Additionally, MLAs Nitin Pawar, Hiraman Khoskar, and Deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal emphasised the importance of developing religious sites in the district and suggested specific projects such as the Saptashrungi Fort, Trimbakeshwar, and Taked Tirth.

Proposed works

- 500 acres of land will be acquired in Panchavati

- 350km of roads will be built in Nashik

- 21 new bridges will be constructed in Nashik city and district

- There is a proposal to build a 2km ghat on the Godavari river

- Old ghats on the Godavari river will be repaired and restored

- A structural audit of 924 direction boards in Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar taluka will be conducted

Read Also
Nashik: Mysterious 'Light Emitting' Object Falls From Sky, Sparks Panic Among Residents
article-image

App for navigation

An app will be developed to gather input from Nashik residents regarding the Kumbh Mela. It will be designed to assist the devotees visiting Nashik, helping them navigate through the Simhastha spots. Besides, Minister Bhuse announced a separate meeting for Trimbakeshwar and highlighted the possibility of seeking funds from the Centre for Nashik's development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

VIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nashik: Former Employees Accused of ₹1 Crore Fraud In Fertilizer Firm

Nashik: Former Employees Accused of ₹1 Crore Fraud In Fertilizer Firm

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Doctor Struck 16 Times With 'Koyta' By Hospital Staffer's Husband

Nashik Doctor Struck 16 Times With 'Koyta' By Hospital Staffer's Husband

Nashik: 156 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed To Crack Down On Open Littering

Nashik: 156 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed To Crack Down On Open Littering