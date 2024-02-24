Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

The cities of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are gearing up to host the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027. Recently, the state government announced the formation of committees for the Kumbh Mela, with Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan appointed as the chairman of the district committee, a departure from the usual practice where the Guardian minister held this position. This decision resulted in the exclusion of Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse from the committee. However, Bhuse, initially silent on the matter, asserted his authority by convening a direct review meeting.

During the meeting, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) presented a draft plan amounting to ₹11,000 crore, while the Trimbak Municipal Council (TMC) proposed ₹164 crore for the Kumbh Mela. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to Nashik, had urged Mahajan to promptly submit the Simhastha plans to the committee. However, the review meeting primarily focussed on the need for comprehensive planning by studying previous Kumbh Melas in Ujjain and Haridwar.

Various development proposals were discussed during the meeting, including communication, water supply, accommodation, health services, electricity, law and order, transportation, parking facilities, and city development. Additionally, MLAs Nitin Pawar, Hiraman Khoskar, and Deputy Speaker Narahari Jirwal emphasised the importance of developing religious sites in the district and suggested specific projects such as the Saptashrungi Fort, Trimbakeshwar, and Taked Tirth.

Proposed works

- 500 acres of land will be acquired in Panchavati

- 350km of roads will be built in Nashik

- 21 new bridges will be constructed in Nashik city and district

- There is a proposal to build a 2km ghat on the Godavari river

- Old ghats on the Godavari river will be repaired and restored

- A structural audit of 924 direction boards in Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar taluka will be conducted

App for navigation

An app will be developed to gather input from Nashik residents regarding the Kumbh Mela. It will be designed to assist the devotees visiting Nashik, helping them navigate through the Simhastha spots. Besides, Minister Bhuse announced a separate meeting for Trimbakeshwar and highlighted the possibility of seeking funds from the Centre for Nashik's development.