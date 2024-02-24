Nashik: 156 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed To Crack Down On Open Littering

Representational Image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to crack down on open littering with the installation of 156 CCTV cameras at 78 designated black spots across the city. This initiative, part of the Smart City project, aims to deter individuals from dumping garbage in public spaces by imposing fines through surveillance footage.

The fines for open littering captured on CCTV footage will range from ₹300 to ₹10,000. The move comes in response to the increasing amount of open garbage in the city despite regular waste collection efforts by the corporation's solid waste collection department.

Currently, the NMC collects around 600-700 tonnes of waste daily through 400 small bell carts, for which the municipality pays the contractor ₹350 crore annually. However, the persistence of open garbage dumping necessitated the identification of 78 black spots for targeted surveillance.

Each black spot will be equipped with two CCTV cameras to monitor and record instances of open littering. The footage will enable authorities to identify and take action against offenders, including those who dispose of garbage from vehicles. The initiative, funded by Smart City, is expected to be fully operational by the end of March.

CCTV control room in NMC

A dedicated CCTV control room will be established on the third floor of the municipality's record room. From this control room, officials will closely monitor activities at black spots and coordinate enforcement efforts to combat open littering.

Dr Avesh Palod, head of the solid waste collection department, emphasised the importance of this initiative in curbing open littering and maintaining cleanliness in Nashik.