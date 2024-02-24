Nashik: Mysterious 'Light Emitting' Object Falls From Sky, Sparks Panic Among Residents |

In the rural area of Lasalgaon, situated in Nashik district, an unusual event unfolded on Friday when a peculiar object resembling a battery plummeted from the sky and landed in a field adjacent to the Vanasgaon road near Kotamgaon. The field, belonging to a local farmer named Ranganath Warule, became the unexpected landing site for this mysterious object, which was described as having batteries and emitting light.

The sudden appearance of this object caused immediate panic among the farmers residing nearby. Fearing the worst and unsure of the object's nature or potential threat, they quickly evacuated the area in a state of distress and alarm. Locals took action by notifying the Lasalgaon police about the incident. Understanding the urgency of the situation, the police promptly responded to the distress call and arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Upon their arrival, the police conducted a thorough inspection of the area where the object had landed. They carefully examined the object and, after a detailed assessment, determined that it was, in fact, a malfunctioning weather monitoring device. This revelation brought immense relief to the farmers and locals who had been gripped by fear and uncertainty.

The officials at the Indian Meteorology Department’s (IMD) Nashik office on Saturday told The Free Press Journal that the Lasalgaon police called to inquire about the object. The officials explained, “It is just a weather observing device named ‘Radiosonde’ or, in simple terms, a weather balloon. We came to know that it was released by the Indian Coast Guards from the Daman side after we inquired about the device with our headquarters in Mumbai. There is no need to panic about anything.”

The Lasalgaon police took immediate action to secure the device and prevent any further panic. They have initiated communication with the relevant authorities and departments to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.