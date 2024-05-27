Nashik: NMC Seeks Police Action Against MSRTC Over Dangerous Hoardings | Representative Picture

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is seeking police intervention against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) due to the presence of seven large unauthorised and dangerous hoardings in the CBS and highway bus stand areas.

Despite issuing three notices to the Nashik division of the ST Corporation to remove these hoardings, no action has been taken. With the monsoon season approaching, there is a heightened fear of a major disaster. Consequently, the municipal administration is now requesting the police commissioner to file a case against the ST Corporation.

Two weeks ago, a tragic incident in Mumbai where a hoarding collapse resulted in the death of 17 people has brought the issue of dangerous hoardings in Nashik city to the forefront. In Mumbai, a giant iron advertisement board in Ghatkopar collapsed on a petrol pump due to strong winds, instantly trapping nearby vehicles and more than a hundred citizens. In response, the NMC is in alert mode.

A structural audit of hoardings on private properties in the city was conducted by a third-party organisation eight months ago. However, it has been revealed that many hoardings at the ST Corporation's bus stands in the city are dangerous.

Hoardings at bus stands

There are four hoardings at the CBS Bus Stand, two at the Highway Bus Stand, and one at Panchavati Deep. These hoardings, made of paper, pose a significant risk of collapsing in strong monsoon winds. Despite issuing notices twice, the ST Corporation has not responded. Since these hoardings are within the boundaries of the ST Corporation's bus stands, the Municipal Corporation cannot take direct action. Given the lack of response even after the third notice, the municipal administration plans to seek police assistance. Due to the potential for significant loss of life and property if these hoardings collapse, the Commissioner of Police will soon receive a letter requesting the filing of a case against the ST Corporation.