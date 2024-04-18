 Nashik: NMC Initiates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has commenced the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at twenty locations across the city, marking a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly transportation. Nearly two years after the decision was made to construct these stations under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) scheme, funded with ₹10 crore, the construction has commenced, with completion expected before the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election code of conduct.

The push for electric vehicles aligns with the central and state governments' efforts to reduce carbon emissions by promoting the use of non-conventional energy sources. To incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles, subsidies are being offered for their purchase. However, the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure has hindered their widespread adoption. Recognising this need, builders are now incorporating charging station facilities into new constructions.

Initially, the Municipal Corporation plans to establish 106 charging stations throughout the city. However, due to budget constraints, the first phase will focus on setting up stations at twenty strategic locations. This initiative is made possible through funding from the National Clean Air Programme.

The Municipal Corporation had invited tenders from interested companies for setting up these charging stations two years ago. After several rounds of tendering, a Delhi-based company has been selected to carry out the project. A total of ₹7.5 crore will be allocated for the construction of these twenty charging stations.

The selected locations for these charging stations include prominent landmarks such as Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, various divisional offices, bus depots, fire stations, stadiums, hospitals, and public parks. This strategic placement aims to provide convenient access to charging facilities for electric vehicle owners across different parts of the city.

