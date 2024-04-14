Nashik: NMC Yet To Pay Water Dues, Meeting On April 16

Representative Image |

The Municipal Secretary's Department has received a proposal from the Water Resources Department regarding the non-payment of fees for water drawn from the Gangapur, Mukne, and Darna dams for the city's supply. In response, a meeting has been convened on Tuesday, April 16, to discuss the proposal. If the proposal for reducing the water tax is approved, it will be implemented in installments equivalent to the fourth difference of the seventh pay commission of the employees.

The city's water supply relies on three dams — Gangapur, Mukne, and Darna — managed by the Water Resources Department. While the Municipal Corporation operates pumping stations to distribute water, it does not own any of these dams. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation owes a significant amount of approximately ₹57.43 crore to the Water Resources Department, which has issued multiple notices for payment. However, the municipality is yet to settle these outstanding dues.

In light of this, the Water Resources Department has sought assistance from the State Urban Development Department to recover the unpaid water fees. A meeting has been scheduled on April 16 in Mumbai to address the issue of outstanding water dues owed by 22 municipalities across the state, including Nashik. This gathering aims to deliberate on a course of action regarding the recovery of these overdue payments.