Nashik: NMC Faces Legal Hurdles In Yashwant Mandai Demolition

The municipal administration faces legal hurdles in the demolition of the Yashwant Mandai building. Despite the Bombay High Court's approval for bulldozers to move in on the Yashwant Mandai building at Ravivar Karanja, the municipal administration encounters challenges due to ten pending cases in the local district court. Consequently, the administration plans to seek legal advice and abide by the Bombay High Court's ruling to guide its decision-making process.

A structural audit conducted by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) revealed the precarious condition of the Yashwant Mandai building, suggesting an imminent risk of collapse. Initially slated for demolition by the municipality, objections from shop tenants led to legal intervention. Several businessmen approached the local district sessions court to halt the demolition, resulting in multiple pending cases. Additionally, a direct petition to the Bombay High Court secured a temporary stay on the bulldozer movement.

Subsequent structural audit reports submitted to both the municipality and shop tenants confirmed the building's unsafe status. Despite objections from the shop tenants, the High Court dismissed their claims, paving the way for demolition. However, given the ongoing legal proceedings in the local court, the Municipal Corporation is constrained from taking action. Nonetheless, recognizing the urgency to eliminate this hazardous structure, the municipal administration plans to present the High Court's decision to the local court with the guidance of legal experts.

Yashwant Mandai has 23 shop tenants, and they have arrears of more than a crore rupees. The Revenue Department initially sealed four shops and issued notices to the remaining shop tenants. The NMC has successfully recovered ₹30 lakh after the action. Until the decision of the local court, the municipality is striving to recover the remaining rent from shop tenants.