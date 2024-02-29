Nashik: Bombay High Court Clears The Way For Redevelopment Of Yashwant Mandai

Bombay High Court | PTI

Nashik: Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea opposing the demolition of Yashwant Mandai, a historic structure in Nashik's Sunday Karanja area. This ruling has opened avenues for the much-needed redevelopment of Yashwant Mandai and the construction of a multi-storey parking facility, aiming to alleviate the persistent parking challenges in the city's central district.

Yashwant Mandai, once a bustling market during Nashik's municipal era, gradually lost its significance over time. However, its strategic location in the heart of the city continued to pose parking-related issues, particularly on Sundays. Recognizing the severity of the situation, proposals for a multi-storey parking lot at the site gained traction, with the endorsement of the Smart City Company.

Despite tenant disputes hindering progress, the Municipal Corporation undertook a structural audit, revealing the unsafe condition of the building. Consequently, tenants were served notices to vacate the premises by November 23, 2023. Following the dismissal of their plea by the High Court, the Municipal Corporation now has the green light to proceed with the construction of the parking facility.