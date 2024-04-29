Nashik: NMC Cracks Down On City Encroachments

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a comprehensive drive against encroachments across the city. The Encroachment Department spearheaded a special eradication campaign targeting hawkers, street vendors, and unauthorised banners.

In the Panchavati and East Divisions, strict action was taken against illegal vendors and banners. Joint operations were also conducted at various locations including Deodhar College, Nilgiri Bagh, Reliance Petrol Pump, Sarada Circle, Dwarka, Nashik Road, Tapovan, and Kathe Galli, among others.

During these operations, authorities confiscated numerous items used for encroachment, including handcarts, ladders, four stand boards, ten pole banners, five advertisement boards, and other materials. This concerted effort aims to reclaim public spaces, enhance safety, and maintain the city's aesthetic appeal.

The encroachment department officials have said that they are committed to upholding urban orderliness and ensuring a pleasant environment for residents and visitors alike.