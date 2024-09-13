Nashik: NMC Collects 1,707 Ganesh Idols and 3.8 Tons of Nirmalya in Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Initiative | FPJ Photo

To promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has introduced various initiatives to encourage citizen participation and protect the environment. These efforts aim to prevent water pollution in riverbeds. This year, the NMC’s appeal for donations of Ganesh idols and collection of Nirmalya (floral and organic offerings) has garnered a positive response.

During the five-day Ganesh Visarjan period, citizens voluntarily donated Ganesh idols and cooperated with municipal authorities. In total, 1,707 Ganesh idols were collected across six city divisions: Panchavati collected 411 idols, New Nashik 248, Nashik Road 139, Nashik East 151, Satpur 478, and Nashik West 280.

Additionally, 3.8 tons of Nirmalya were gathered from various immersion sites, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Environment Department, Public Works Department, and Solid Waste Management Department. To facilitate this, the NMC set up artificial ponds for idol immersion and provided Nirmalya collection bins and mobile units throughout the city for proper disposal.

Division-wise Collection of Idols:

- Panchavati: 411

- New Nashik: 248

- Nashik Road: 139

- Nashik East: 151

- Satpur: 478

- Nashik West: 280