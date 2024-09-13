 FLY91’s Pune-Sindhudurg Direct Flight Sees Strong Demand During Ganeshotsav
FLY91, the newest addition to India's aviation industry, started its commercial services in March this year. The regional carrier seeks to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
FLY91’s Pune-Sindhudurg Direct Flight Sees Strong Demand During Ganeshotsav | Sourced

During Ganeshotsav, natives of the Konkan region in Maharashtra go back to their ancestral homes to celebrate the festival. This year too, many from Pune travelled to Konkan. However, this time they chose FLY91's Pune-Sindhudurg direct flight. Launched on August 31, Pune has been connected with Konkan for the first time via air with this flight, and the response has been terrific.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FLY91, said, "Since adding Pune as a destination on May 24, FLY91, a pure-play regional airline, has been operating direct flights between Pune and Jalgaon, which have seen a positive and encouraging response. The Pune-Jalgaon route, along with our newly launched direct flights from Goa's Manohar International Airport and Sindhudurg to and from Pune starting August 31 this year, has witnessed good load factors and strong demand during Ganeshotsav, as many travellers are heading home to celebrate the festival."

"The Goa and Sindhudurg routes are operational only on weekends and have already garnered significant interest from business, leisure, and student travellers. We are pleased with the response garnered during Ganeshotsav and remain committed to providing reliable and convenient connectivity with regional centres in India. Additionally, we plan to operate daily flights on these routes, subject to regulatory approvals," he added.

Currently, FLY91's flight IC5302 departs from Pune Airport at 8:05am and arrives at the Sindhudurg Airport at 9:10am. Flight number IC5303 departs from Sindhudurg Airport at 9:30am and arrives at the Pune Airport at 10:35am on Saturdays and Sundays.

