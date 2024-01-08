Nashik News: NMC Set To Acquire Fogging Machine To Combat Rising Pollution Levels

Representative Image | File Photo

In response to Nashik's alarming air quality ranking in the recent central government's clean air survey, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Environment Department is taking proactive steps. Nashik's descent to the 21st position spurred immediate action, leading to the decision to acquire a high-end fogging machine. The department plans to allocate ₹1.5 crore from the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to fund it.

The primary aim of the fogging machine is to address escalating air pollution levels and settle dust particles in high-risk areas. This technology, currently utilised by the Mumbai and Pune Municipal Corporations, involves spraying water to combat air pollution and aid in dust settlement, significantly enhancing air quality.

Once celebrated for its pleasant climate and favoured by visitors from Mumbai and Pune, Nashik's recent rapid growth has brought a surge in vehicular traffic and subsequently elevated pollution levels. The recent government report alarmingly ranked Nashik's air quality worse than that of Mumbai and Thane, prompting immediate action.

To facilitate this initiative, pollution-measuring sensors have been strategically installed at 21 locations across the city. These sensors serve as early indicators, signalling heightened levels of dust and pollution in the air. Subsequently, the fogging machine will be deployed, spraying water to effectively settle dust and pollution particles. Additional plans involve road washing to control dust emissions resulting from vehicular movement.

Vijayakumar Munde, Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department, NMC, stated, "To reduce pollution in the city, we will procure high-end fogging machines. Whenever there is an excess amount of dust in the air or an indication from the installed sensors, water will be sprayed in that specific area using the fogging machine. The concerns about air quality emphasised the necessity of acquiring the fogging machine to combat pollution levels, emphasising its targeted use in areas with excessive dust."