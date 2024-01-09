Nashik News: Green Signal For Railway Flyover, Road Construction Near Lasalgaon

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently led discussions on a crucial proposal during a meeting, focussing on the construction of a railway flyover and road near Lasalgaon village along the Chandwad-Lasalgaon-Vinchur-Savli Vihir Road, identified as State Highway no. 7 (SH-7).

In a comprehensive review session held at Lasalgaon village regarding SH-7, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar provided crucial directives. The meeting witnessed the presence of State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal, and several senior officials from various departments.

During the meeting, Bhujbal underscored the urgency of expediting approvals for the proposed railway flyover and access road near Lasalgaon. He emphasised the significance of the SH-7 road, highlighting its status as Asia's largest onion market hub, leading to significant traffic congestion due to the heavy influx of agricultural goods and large vehicles. There are persistent traffic snarls caused by the railway gate (No. 105) on the Mumbai-Bhusawal route, disrupting the flow along the state highway. He stressed the necessity of constructing the Lasalgaon bypass road and flyover, citing crucial factors for the city's development.

An initial administrative sanction of ₹69.76 crores was allocated by the Public Works Department for the railway flyover and access road, which witnessed completion in 2022. However, despite the flyover's readiness, traffic utilisation remains pending due to unresolved land acquisition matters pertaining to the outer ring road.

Simultaneously, land acquisition proceedings for the bypass road are ongoing, with a disbursement of ₹31.36 crores approved as of March 16, 2022. Unforeseen costs arising from escalated work prices, royalty and testing charges, and other ancillary aspects necessitated a revised budget of ₹109.69 crores. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the immediate presentation of this revised proposal at the Expenditure Priority Committee meeting for enhanced administrative approvals, ensuring seamless progress for this vital development project.