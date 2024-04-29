Nashik News: Friends Attacked With Sharp Weapon Over Old Rivalry | Pixabay

A disturbing incident unfolded in the State Employee Colony area of Nashik, where two friends fell victim to a vicious assault by a gang over an old dispute. The altercation turned violent as the assailants wielded a sharp chopper, resulting in severe injuries to the victims. A case of attempted murder has been lodged at the Satpur Police Station in connection with the incident.

The primary suspects identified in the attack are Sachin Ahir and his two accomplices, who allegedly initiated the assault. The victim, Vijay Vitthal Shinde (28), hailing from Gulmohar Colony, Dhruvanagar, lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident. The confrontation occurred when Shinde and his friend, Ram Manohar Patil, were in the Ashoknagar area on Saturday evening.

The assailants reportedly confronted the two friends near the Khanderao temple in the State Employee Colony. In a sudden and brutal attack, they brandished a sharp chopper, escalating the dispute to a violent encounter. Both Shinde and Patil sustained serious injuries in the assault and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Sub-Inspector Rohit Gangurde is spearheading the ongoing investigation into the incident, aiming to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The authorities are diligently probing the matter to ascertain the full extent of the confrontation and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against those responsible for the violent assault.