 Nashik: Mystery Surrounds Death of 14-Year-Old Pregnant Girl In Bhadrakali
Nashik: Mystery Surrounds Death of 14-Year-Old Pregnant Girl In Bhadrakali

A case has been filed at the Bhadrakali police station under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Mystery Surrounds Death of 14-Year-Old Pregnant Girl In Bhadrakali | Representative Photo

A tragic incident unfolded in Nashik's Bhadrakali locality as a 14-year-old girl lost her life while washing clothes. The girl, employed as a domestic worker, tragically passed away after falling into a pot of water, leaving authorities stunned following a post-mortem revelation—she was five months pregnant.

On Saturday morning, the young girl, whose father was hospitalised and mother attended to his care, was washing clothes in a flat around 10:30am. The girl suddenly felt dizzy and tragically fell into the water. The immersion caused water to enter her lungs, resulting in her demise.

article-image



The residents of the flat, upon discovering the incident, rushed her to a nearby private hospital. Despite immediate efforts, she could not be revived. During the subsequent post-mortem examination, the shocking revelation of her pregnancy came to light—prompting the initiation of an investigation against an unknown assailant.

A case has been filed at the Bhadrakali police station under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, as it was revealed that the girl had been a victim of rape several months prior. The police are actively pursuing the case, employing both technical and scientific methods to identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this tragic incident.  

