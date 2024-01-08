Nashik: Mystery Surrounds Death of 14-Year-Old Pregnant Girl In Bhadrakali | Representative Photo

A tragic incident unfolded in Nashik's Bhadrakali locality as a 14-year-old girl lost her life while washing clothes. The girl, employed as a domestic worker, tragically passed away after falling into a pot of water, leaving authorities stunned following a post-mortem revelation—she was five months pregnant.



On Saturday morning, the young girl, whose father was hospitalised and mother attended to his care, was washing clothes in a flat around 10:30am. The girl suddenly felt dizzy and tragically fell into the water. The immersion caused water to enter her lungs, resulting in her demise.





The residents of the flat, upon discovering the incident, rushed her to a nearby private hospital. Despite immediate efforts, she could not be revived. During the subsequent post-mortem examination, the shocking revelation of her pregnancy came to light—prompting the initiation of an investigation against an unknown assailant.



A case has been filed at the Bhadrakali police station under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, as it was revealed that the girl had been a victim of rape several months prior. The police are actively pursuing the case, employing both technical and scientific methods to identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this tragic incident.