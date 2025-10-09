 Nashik: MVP's Jan Shikshan Sansthan Launches Baking Training, Plans Marketing Cluster For Women
Nashik: MVP's Jan Shikshan Sansthan Launches Baking Training, Plans Marketing Cluster For Women

Efforts will be made to create a cluster in Nandgaon itself to provide a good quality market for the products produced in the locality by the trainees, assured Rahul Thakare, Director of Jan Shikshan Sansthan run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP).

Nashik: MVP's Jan Shikshan Sansthan Launches Baking Training, Plans Marketing Cluster For Women

He was speaking at the inauguration of Food Preservation/Baking training for women at Nandgaon under Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Nashik. The centre is run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

On this occasion, Program Officer of Jan Shikshan Sansthan Nashik, Sandeep Shinde, Sangeeta Dethe and a large number of trainees were present. Guiding teacher Sujyot Megnar coordinated the program.

