Nashik: MVP Organises Pro Kabaddi-Style Tournament, Says Future Olympians Will Emerge From Institution |

Nashik– With the inclusion of Kabaddi in the Olympics, the expectations of players across the country have risen, and preparations are in full swing. Against this backdrop, the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) has organised this year's tournament on the lines of Pro Kabaddi. In his presidential address, MVP President Balasaheb Kshirsagar expressed confidence, stating that future Olympic players will emerge from the MVP institution.

He said that the institution provides all necessary support to the players, but also expressed the expectation that the government should provide assistance for sports equipment on the lines of the Olympics.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the district-level Karmaveer Chashak Kabaddi tournament organised by the MVP Samaj. This two-day tournament is being held at the K.T.H.M. College grounds.

Sub-Divisional Sports Officer Snehal Salunke said, “The number of girls is significantly increasing in every field. In the field of sports too, girls are on par with boys. The large number of players participating in this tournament is a testament to the excellent planning of the MVP institution.”

She congratulated the sports teachers and all the players. The Karmaveer Chashak Kabaddi tournament features 164 boys' and girls' teams from the MVP institution.

The institution has provided mats and sports shoes to the players from rural areas. Secretary Dilip Dalvi also expressed his views and wished the players good luck. Education Officer Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke gave the introductory speech.

The program was compered by Prof. Kailas Lavand, and the vote of thanks was given by Education Officer Dr Nitin Jadhav.