Nashik: Municipal Corporation Introduces 'RCC' System For Simhastha Land Acquisition

With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in three years' time, the need for land acquisition for various development projects has arisen, requiring an estimated ₹4,000 crore. However, funds of this magnitude are not readily available from either the state or the central government, nor does the municipality possess such financial resources. In response to this challenge, the Municipal Corporation has devised an alternative strategy – the Reservation Credit Certificate (RCC) system – for land acquisition, wherein affected individuals will be compensated with these certificates, which they can then exchange with developers for cash.

Under the provisions of the Integrated Development Control and Promotion Regulations, the Municipal Corporation is formulating the procedure for the RCC system, which will provide compensation to individuals affected by land acquisition in the development plan. In the past, the municipality has faced difficulties in compensating affected individuals due to financial constraints, resulting in legal disputes. This has hindered land acquisition efforts for various development projects.

The upcoming Simhastha period necessitates land acquisition for Sadhugram, ancillary reservations, and road construction and widening, with an estimated expenditure of ₹4,000 crore by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. While the annual budget includes provisions for land acquisition within government limits, these funds are insufficient for acquiring land, particularly given the exorbitant prices. Consequently, road development projects are at risk of being stalled due to financial constraints.

Scheme to Speed up Acquisition

Implementing the RCC system offers a viable solution to these challenges, enabling the municipality to overcome financial difficulties associated with land acquisition. By directly administering the land acquisition process, the municipality can expedite the development works, reducing reliance on the district administration and streamlining the process. With the introduction of the RCC scheme, the municipality aims to accelerate the land acquisition process, ensuring timely development and infrastructure improvements in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.