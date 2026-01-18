Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections: Marathi Actress Nupuur Sawji Among New Faces Rejected By Voters |

Nashik – In the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, voters defeated many established leaders, giving opportunities to new faces on a staggering 67 out of 122 seats. However, some new candidates were also rejected by the voters. Among them was Marathi film and television actress Nupuur Sawji, who suffered a defeat.

The results of the important municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra have been declared, and the BJP has secured a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation by winning 72 seats. The BJP had given opportunities to many new faces in this election. One of them was Nupuur Savji. Nupuur Sawji, who ventured into politics after her career in acting, was rejected by the voters.

Nupuur Sawji is a Marathi film and television actress. She has played various roles in popular serials like ‘Ghadge and Soon’, ‘Tula Pahate Re’, and ‘Rang Maza Vegla’. She has also acted in the Marathi film ‘Vajlach Pahije’.

A few days before the election, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye had met Nupuur Sawji and other candidates. At that time, Upadhye praised Nupuur, stating that the BJP had given candidature to young people, and that she was a young representative working in the acting field and proficient in Sanskrit.

Victory for Established Leaders

Established leaders such as former BJP Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, former Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, former Standing Committee Chairperson Himgouri Aher-Adke, Suresh Patil, Sudhakar Badgujar, Dinkar Patil, Shahu Khaire, Sachin Marathe, Prashant Dive, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Ajay Boraste, Vilas Shinde, Praveen Tidme, Kamlesh Bodke, Ranjana Borade, Dr. Hemlata Patil of NCP (Ajit Pawar group), and Prathamesh Gite of the Uddhav Thackeray group have secured victories again.

The fact that voters rejected established leaders and gave opportunities to new faces in the election has caused a major stir in political circles. However, the rejection of new candidates like Nupuur Sawji by the voters has raised questions about their political future.

Following the BJP's clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, everyone's attention is now focused on the mayoral election and future political equations. Although new faces have been given a chance, the voters have sent a clear message in the election that performance and credibility are important.