 Nashik: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Sharad More Attacked, Threatened With Pistol; Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demanded
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Sharad More Attacked, Threatened With Pistol; Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demanded

Nashik: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Sharad More Attacked, Threatened With Pistol; Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demanded

BJP corporator Sharad More, who won the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, was attacked by members of the defeated group. The assailants attacked Sharad More in front of his house under the pretext of congratulating him, leaving him injured. As per the complainant registered the attackers threatened him with a pistol, demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, and snatched his gold chain.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Sharad More Attacked, Threatened With Pistol; Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demanded | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Nashik, where BJP corporator Sharad More, who won the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, was attacked by members of the defeated group. The assailants attacked Sharad More in front of his house under the pretext of congratulating him, leaving him injured. As per the complainant registered the attackers threatened him with a pistol, demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, and snatched his gold chain.

The incident took place on Friday night (January 16) in the Jail Road area. Sharad More had contested from Ward No. 18 on a BJP ticket. His opponent was Asha Pawar, the mother of former corporator Pawan Pawar, from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Despite being unwell, More campaigned and narrowly defeated Asha Pawar.

After the election results, while More was accepting congratulations outside his house, the assailants arrived under the guise of congratulating him. They attacked More with weapons, injuring him. More's wife, Geeta, tried to save her husband, but she too was injured on her hand with a sharp weapon.

Read Also
Nashik: Mahayuti Allies Clash After Civic Polls; Shiv Sena Corporator Booked For Arson Attempt On...
article-image

Nashik Road police immediately launched an investigation. Four suspects were taken into custody after the incident – Anurag Sagwan, Yash Garud, Deepak Sadafale, and Vijaysingh. The police have also registered a case against Bunty Kale, Kiran Gatole, Shubham Admane, Bhurya Khedkar, Prashant Sadafale, Pawan Pawar, and Vishal Pawar in connection with the incident. The case has been registered under sections related to extortion, attempted murder, and robbery.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical Legacy
'Abhi Kya Kare...': Aamir Khan Reacts To Mumbai's Bad AQI - Watch Video
'Abhi Kya Kare...': Aamir Khan Reacts To Mumbai's Bad AQI - Watch Video
Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of Degree Certificates
Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of Degree Certificates

Police said that the attack is suspected to have been carried out by Pawan Pawar's group out of anger over their defeat. Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Suryavanshi is conducting further investigations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Sharad More Attacked, Threatened With Pistol; Rs 50 Lakh Ransom...
Nashik: Newly Elected BJP Corporator Sharad More Attacked, Threatened With Pistol; Rs 50 Lakh Ransom...
Nashik: Mahayuti Allies Clash After Civic Polls; Shiv Sena Corporator Booked For Arson Attempt On...
Nashik: Mahayuti Allies Clash After Civic Polls; Shiv Sena Corporator Booked For Arson Attempt On...
After 69-Seat Landslide, Jalgaon's Mahayuti Plans Nominated Posts For Disgruntled Party Workers
After 69-Seat Landslide, Jalgaon's Mahayuti Plans Nominated Posts For Disgruntled Party Workers
BJP Appoints Committee To Probe AB Form Mix-Up That Cost Party Seats In Nashik Civic Polls
BJP Appoints Committee To Probe AB Form Mix-Up That Cost Party Seats In Nashik Civic Polls
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections: Modest Start With 5 Nominations; Over 2,200 Forms...
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections: Modest Start With 5 Nominations; Over 2,200 Forms...