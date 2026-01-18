 Nashik: Mahayuti Allies Clash After Civic Polls; Shiv Sena Corporator Booked For Arson Attempt On BJP Candidate's House
Nashik: Mahayuti Allies Clash After Civic Polls; Shiv Sena Corporator Booked For Arson Attempt On BJP Candidate's House

After the municipal corporation election results, an attempt was allegedly made to set fire to the house of a defeated BJP candidate. In this connection, a police case has been registered against the winning Shiv Sena candidate. The complaint also alleges that the accused threw inflammable substances and indulged in obscene acts.

Milind Sajgure
Updated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Nashik: After the municipal corporation election results, an attempt was allegedly made to set fire to the house of a defeated BJP candidate. In this connection, a police case has been registered against the winning Shiv Sena candidate. The complaint also alleges that the accused threw inflammable substances and indulged in obscene acts.


According to the information received, supporters of Pooja Navale, who was elected from Ward No. 16 in the municipal elections, allegedly attacked the house of BJP’s defeated candidate Pushpa Tajanpure. It is alleged that Navale’s supporters created a ruckus in front of Tajanpure’s house and threw inflammable materials at the premises.

In this matter, the Upnagar police station has registered a case against Shiv Sena corporator Pooja Navale, her husband Pravin Navale, and 15 to 20 unidentified persons. This clash between allied parties in power in the state has become a topic of discussion across the city.

BJP Corporator Assaulted
In another incident, a BJP corporator elected from Ward No. 18 in the Jail Road area was assaulted by unknown persons. The newly elected corporator, Sharad More, was accepting greetings from citizens at his residence when two youths allegedly slapped him.

After the scuffle, the youths fled the spot. More stated that both youths were carrying pistols tucked into their waists. A complaint regarding the incident has been lodged at the police station.

