Nashik: Multiple Incidents Of Sexual Assaults Shock The City

Multiple incidents of sexual assault have shocked Nashik, highlighting the urgent need for heightened vigilance and swift action to curb the prevalence of sexual crimes against women and minors in the city.

In two separate and disturbing incidents, suspects took advantage of their acquaintance with the victims, coercing them into marriage before subjecting them to repeated acts of sexual violence. Additionally, two other incidents involving molestation have also surfaced, further underscoring the alarming trend of sexual crimes against women.

In the first incident, a case of rape has been lodged against Majid Ibrahim Shaikh, residing near Jeba marriage hall in Nanded. According to the victim's statement, between April 2022 and March 2024, Shaikh deceitfully lured her to various hotels across the city under the pretext of marriage, where he repeatedly assaulted her. The Mumbai Naka police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Another distressing incident unfolded in Shramik Nagar, Satpur, where the victim fell prey to accused Saurabh Shewale's deceitful ploy of marriage, leading to repeated instances of rape. Shockingly, when the victim became pregnant, she was coerced into undergoing abortions, and moreover, the accused threatened to abuse her sister. The perpetrator, Shewale, a resident of Vrindavannagar, Satpur, has been named in a rape case registered with the Satpur Police.

Furthermore, two cases of molestation have surfaced, shedding light on the brazen disregard for women's safety in the workplace. Sagar Ramdas Wagh, residing near Mauli Lawns in Kamatwade, took advantage of his co-worker's vulnerability, subjecting her to molestation within their shared office space opposite Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. A case has been lodged with the Sarkarwada Police in this regard, based on the victim's account of the incident that occurred on December 29, 2023, at 6 pm.

In another appalling case, Jitendra Kumar, hailing from Ambadgaon, Nashik, and originally from Nauli District, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, faces charges of molestation and violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The minor victim, a resident of Shinde Chali, Ambad village, was subjected to molestation by Kumar. Ambad police arrested the suspect following the victim's complaint, with the incident reportedly occurring on Thursday, March 28.

