Nashik: Police Seize Beef From Rickshaw, Arrest Suspect

Representational Photo

The Mumbai Naka Police intercepted a rickshaw in the Bharatnagar area during the morning hours and confiscated approximately 300 kilograms of beef. They carried out this operation based on the information received.

The suspected rickshaw driver, identified as Feroz Majeed Qureshi (43 years old, resident of Vadalagaon), was apprehended by the police. Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation of beef in an auto-rickshaw along the Wadala Pathardi road in Bharatnagar, the police set up a trap on Friday morning.

Upon inspecting the rickshaw, the police discovered 280 kilograms of slaughtered beef, estimated to be worth around ₹56,000. The suspected driver was immediately detained, and both the auto-rickshaw and the confiscated beef were seized by the authorities. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway.