 Nashik: Moped Rider Killed In Collision With Speeding SUV
Reports indicate that the speeding SUV struck their moped from behind, resulting in serious injuries to both individuals. Despite efforts, Saifuddin Ansari succumbed to his injuries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik |

In a tragic accident recently occurred between Ganjmal and Sarada Circle, a moped rider was killed, and a minor sustained injuries. The collision involved an SUV 4x4 vehicle and a moped, leading to the unfortunate demise of the rider and injuries to his companion.

The deceased rider has been identified as Saifuddin, also known as Chand Hadish Ansari. His companion, Irfan Shafiq Ansari, aged 13, from Khadkali, sustained injuries in the accident. Saifuddin and Irfan, who were friends, were traveling from Ganjmal towards Sarada Circle on their moped on Friday, April 19, when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that the speeding SUV struck their moped from behind, resulting in serious injuries to both individuals. Despite efforts, Saifuddin Ansari succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against the four-wheeler driver, identified as Deepak Kapile from Raviwar Karanja, at the Bhadrakali police station based on the complaint lodged by Shafiq Ansari. Further investigation is being carried out.

