Nashik: Mission Model School Awards Announced

Nashik Zila Parishad recently announced the 'Zila Parishad Adarsh Schools' awards at both, district and taluka levels.

The Zila Parishad, in collaboration with Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, initiated the Mission Model School program for Zilla Parishad schools in the year 2023-24. This initiative aimed to enhance the overall quality of education by focusing on physical infrastructure, educational standards, implementation of innovative teaching methodologies, activities promoting futuristic education, MGNREGA projects, and fundamental literacy and numeracy skills. A total of 128 Zila Parishad schools were selected for this phase of the programme, where various activities and initiatives were undertaken throughout the year.

An evaluation of these schools was conducted by Regional Officers, and a 4-member committee was tasked with analysing the assessments. Based on their findings, exemplary schools were identified for the prestigious 'Zila Parishad Adarsh Schools' awards at district and taluka levels. These awards, aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performance and overall development in Zila Parishad schools, will be disbursed from the GPSS fund. Dr. Nitin Bachhao, the Education Officer, announced that the awards will be distributed shortly on behalf of the Zila Parishad.

Winners of district-level model school awards:

First Prize: ZP School Shivde, Sinner

Second Prize: Vajpayee International School Bhoyegaon, Chandwad

Third Prize: ZP School Jaulke Dindori, Dindori

Incentive Award: ZP School Modale, Igatpuri