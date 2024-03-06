Nashik: ZP Jaulke School Gets First Prize In ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala’ Competition

Nashik: Zilla Parishad school Jaulke of Dindori taluka bagged the first prize in the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ Competition. In the prize distribution ceremony held on March 5 in Mumbai, the school won the award in the category of Government and Local Self-Government Schools in Nashik Division. The principal and teachers of the Zilla Parishad school, Jaulke received the award and a cheque of ₹21 lakh in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deval, Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, Legislative Council Member Kapil Patil, Vikram Kale were also present during the programme.

In order to create a sense of responsibility towards the school among the teachers, parents, students, and ex-students of the schools and thereby to provide a pleasant and inspiring environment for students to learn in a competitive environment, the initiative ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala' was implemented in Zilla Parishad schools in Nashik district. Under this initiative, major areas such as the creation of physical facilities in schools, an increase in educational quality, and administrative reforms were identified for the scheme. This scheme was implemented in schools of all managements, including government and local government schools. School Principal Sangita Jopale, teacher Kiran Kapse, Kamal Deore, Kalyani Vashikar, Uttam Bhoye, Haribhau Bachhao, Narendra Sonawane, Supriya Dhondge, students, and parents and villagers are being praised from all sections of society.