Nashik: Minors Caught With Weapons Spark Alarm

Nashik was rocked by a shocking incident recently as the Crime Branch Unit One seized a cache of weapons from the possession of five minors, sending ripples of concern throughout the city. Among the confiscated items were seven choppers, one koyta, and one gupti, raising alarm bells among residents.

The incident unfolded when a class 10 student, fresh from completing his Geography paper of the SSC Exam 2024, purportedly intended to confront another boy upon leaving school premises. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Crime Branch swiftly mobilised their resources and set up a trap in the Chinchban area, acting on timely information received.

Read Also Nashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute

The minors involved in the incident hail from two reputed schools in Nashik, with ages ranging from 15 to 17 and studying in the ninth and tenth standards. Investigations by the police have revealed that the weapons were procured from Baroda, Gujarat, suggesting a disturbing trend possibly rooted in personal disputes, including suspected romantic entanglements.

Expressing concern over the increasing trend of minors engaging in criminal activities, Crime Branch Police Inspector Madhukar Kad emphasised the need for vigilance and decisive action. The apprehension of these minors underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing juvenile delinquency and ensuring public safety.