Nashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute

An unsettling incident unfolded in the Pathardi Phata area, where three individuals subjected a man to physical assault and intimidation, allegedly over a bottle of water. According to the complaint lodged by Santosh Chaudhary, a 30-year-old resident of Pathardi Shivar, the altercation occurred on Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 12:30 pm.

Chaudhary recounted that he was accosted by suspect Raj Borade and two accomplices, who proceeded to assault him, forcibly removing his coat and hurling verbal abuses. The situation escalated when Borade purportedly brandished a koyta or machete kept in the trunk of his bike, threatening the victim with it.

The motive behind the altercation stemmed from Chaudhary's refusal to comply with the demands of the accused, presumably related to providing them with a bottle of water. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the three individuals at the Indiranagar police station.