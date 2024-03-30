 Nashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute

Nashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute

The motive behind the altercation stemmed from Chaudhary's refusal to comply with the demands of the accused, presumably related to providing them with a bottle of water. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the three individuals at the Indiranagar police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

An unsettling incident unfolded in the Pathardi Phata area, where three individuals subjected a man to physical assault and intimidation, allegedly over a bottle of water. According to the complaint lodged by Santosh Chaudhary, a 30-year-old resident of Pathardi Shivar, the altercation occurred on Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 12:30 pm.

Chaudhary recounted that he was accosted by suspect Raj Borade and two accomplices, who proceeded to assault him, forcibly removing his coat and hurling verbal abuses. The situation escalated when Borade purportedly brandished a koyta or machete kept in the trunk of his bike, threatening the victim with it.

The motive behind the altercation stemmed from Chaudhary's refusal to comply with the demands of the accused, presumably related to providing them with a bottle of water. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the three individuals at the Indiranagar police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Minors Caught With Weapons Spark Alarm

Nashik: Minors Caught With Weapons Spark Alarm

Nashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute

Nashik: Man Assaulted And Threatened With Koyta Over Water Bottle Dispute

CONFIRMED! Nilesh Lanke To Lock Horns With Sujay Vikhe For Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Seat

CONFIRMED! Nilesh Lanke To Lock Horns With Sujay Vikhe For Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 70,000 New Voters Added In Five Years in Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 70,000 New Voters Added In Five Years in Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manuski Group Rehabilitates 17 Destitute Mentally Challenged Women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manuski Group Rehabilitates 17 Destitute Mentally Challenged Women