 Nashik: Minister Dadaji Bhuse Inspects Goda Ghat, Directs Removal Of Hyacinth
With the upcoming Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Nashik's Goda Ghat is set to be adorned in a similar fashion

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Nashik: Minister Dadaji Bhuse Inspects Goda Ghat, Directs Removal Of Hyacinth | Sourced

Nashik District Guardian Minister, Dadaji Bhuse, conducted an inspection of the scenic Goda Ghat, a city beauty spot, focusing on cleanliness. During the visit, he issued instructions for the immediate removal of hyacinth from the riverbed near Goda Ghat. The minister also reviewed the works undertaken under the Smart City initiative, particularly in the Goda Park area near Ramwadi Bridge.

With the upcoming Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Nashik's Goda Ghat is set to be adorned in a similar fashion. On January 24, devotees will organise various programmes at Ram Kund and other religious sites in the city. Bhuse emphasised the need for an efficient system to ensure the smooth conduct of events without causing inconvenience to devotees.

Shiv Sena District Chief, Ajay Boraste, along with officials and representatives from Smart City, accompanied the minister during the inspection. The Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Sumant More, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Deputy Commissioner (Tax Collection) Shrikant Pawar, and NMC Deputy Commissioner Vijaykumar Munde, were also present during the visit.

The minister's directive to remove the hyacinth aligns with the preparations for the upcoming religious events, emphasising the importance of cleanliness and efficient management for a hassle-free experience for devotees.

