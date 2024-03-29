Nashik: MHADA Directs NMC To Provide Information On Housing Policy Compliance With Major Real Estate Projects

Nashik: MHADA Sends Notices To 200 Builders For Non-Compliance With Housing Quota | File Photo

Since the implementation of the Act mandating the transfer of 20 percent of houses or plots to MHADA in projects developed on plots of one acre or more in the municipal limits. Now the CEO of MHADA Sanjeev Jaiswal has directed Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to submit details about how many such projects are developed in NMC limits and how many projects have been successfully transferred to MHADA as per the government's policy on housing for all.

This issue gained attention after allegations were made in the Legislative Assembly Session in 2020 by the then Housing Minister, Jitendra Awad, claiming corruption amounting to around eight hundred crore rupees due to non-compliance with the mandatory transfer of houses or plots to MHADA.

Friction between civic bodies and MHADA

In response to these allegations, a committee was formed to investigate the matter, but the report of this committee is yet to be released. Meanwhile, there has been ongoing friction between the municipal corporation and MHADA regarding the provision of the stipulated 20 percent plots or flats.

According to the government's policy, upon completion of construction on a project of one acre or more, 20 percent of the flats must be transferred to MHADA, or alternatively, 20 percent of the total plot area can be transferred to MHADA in exchange. However, it is observed that MHADA has a backlog of proposals for temporary plans submitted by developers, leading to delays in approvals and loss of revenue for the municipal corporation.

To address these issues, a meeting was convened at the MHADA headquarters, attended by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Deputy Director of the Town Planning Department Harshal Baviskar, Joint Director Kalpesh Patil, Executive Engineer Prashant Pagar, Chairman of CreditMetro Krunal Patil, Honorary Secretary Gaurav Thakkar, and Ex-President Ravi Mahajan, among others. During the meeting, instructions were issued to submit a detailed report within fifteen days, outlining the vacant plots and flats transferred to MHADA in accordance with the provisions of the Unified DCPR. Subsequently, a comprehensive report detailing 90 cases will be submitted to the government.