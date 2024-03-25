Nashik: Mercury Rises To 40 Degrees In Jalgaon, Administration Gears Up

India to witness rising temperatures, mercury to jump by up to 6 degrees in parts of country by May 7 | Photo: Pixabay

The maximum temperature in Jalgaon district has risen to 40 degrees, and the intensity of heat is increasing. In light of the deaths due to sunstrokes in the district every year, the administration is gearing up, and heatstroke wards have been established in 77 primary health centers and Jalgaon Civil Hospital.

The temperature often reaches as high as 45 to 46 degrees every year until the month of May in Jalgaon, leading to people suffering from heatstroke. The health department has informed that specialized wards have been set up in the district civil hospital, as well as in 77 primary health centers across the district, with six beds reserved in each of these establishments for heatstroke patients. Citizens have been informed about the symptoms of heatstroke and advised to stay at home, especially during the afternoon hours.

The increasing mercury has also raised concerns about potential water scarcity in the district. Currently, more than 20 villages rely solely on water from tankers. While the administration is engaged in the election process, the general public expresses hope that water scarcity will not be overlooked.

Girna Dam, completed in 1965, the largest dam in North Maharashtra, has reached full capacity only 12 times to date. Today, only 31% of water storage is available in this dam. Seven talukas receive drinking water from this dam, along with 10 municipalities, 130 water supply schemes, and 174 villages. Additionally, Malegaon, Pachora, Bhadgaon, and Nandgaon MIDC are dependent on it for water. The Irrigation Department faces the challenge of utilizing the current stock until July. Therefore, the department has announced that water released from this dam will be used only for drinking purposes.

Moreover, temperatures are expected to rise during the months of April and May, posing a challenge for the administration in providing water.