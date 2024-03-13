Good News For Mumbaikars! Expect Respite From Scorching Heat, Temp To Drop By 4 Degrees In Coming Days | File

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can breathe a sigh of relief as the city prepares to experience a drop in temperature over the next 36-48 hours, bringing respite from the scorching summer heat. Sea breezes are expected to become active early on, leading to a noticeable decrease in temperatures, as per weather reports.

Maximum temperatures in areas like Santa Cruz are anticipated to decline from 35°C to 32°C, while Kalyan could see a drop from 41°C to around 36-37°C. This shift indicates the return of cooler weather, marking the end of the recent spell of hot days in recent times.

Today, Mumbai's minimum temperature was recorded at 25°C, with the maximum expected to reach 31°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are likely to hover around 30°C. Winds are forecasted to blow at a speed of 8.12, with gusts reaching up to 8.85, predominantly from the northwest direction. The sunrise was recorded at 06:48 AM and set around 06:47 PM.

Temperatures To Decline In Coming Days

Looking ahead, the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai indicates a gradual decline in temperatures, with 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 23 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday, next week are also forecasted to have temperatures around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains Satisfactory

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in city stands at PM10 77, categorising it under the Satisfactory Category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), an AQI for PM10 between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorised as 'moderate'.