Helpful Tips To Keep Your Skin Healthy Amid Hot Sunny Weather, Summer Skincare FAQs Answered

As the summer heat is ready to make us sweat this season, we should be ready with our skincare essentials to beat the hot UV rays and skin damages. Every season asks for a specific routine and skincare to deal with it. Summer comes with hot and humid climates that irritate our skin and give sunburn.

It is very essential to understand and protect our skin with harsh UV rays and tanning during this summer. Below are some of the summer tips for your skincare routine to protect you this season.

SPF is the key to protection

We have often heard and asked to apply sunscreen daily to protect ourselves from tanning. But it is very important to understand that summer heat asks for more SPF than normal days for your skin. Dermatologically it is recommended to use sunscreen with SPF 30+ and higher during the day. But it is advisable to use sunscreen with SPF 50++ when you are exposed to the sun directly.

Make Sunscreen your daily partner

It is essential to apply and reapply sunscreen. Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before you go out, as it needs to rest and penetrate on the skin to create a protection layer that will protect you from the sunrays. Reapply sunscreen after every two hours for all the protection you need this summer. Carry sunscreen stick, sunscreen spray or your usual sunscreen creams to reapply after 2 hours.

Hydration is must

Apart from your body, your skin also needs to be hydrated during the summer. Go for water-based hydrating moisturiser as it is lightweight and hydrating for the skin. Always moisturise your skin before applying the sunscreen and makeup. Try to use a hydrating sheet-mask or face-packs every week for extra hydration and glow.

Stay protected

Sunscreen doesn’t give 100% skin protection from the UV rays. It is important to carry an umbrella when going out, walk in the shade and don’t be exposed to the sun directly. Take a cool shower after sometime when you are back home to remove all the sweat and dirt from your skin. Taking showers during summer keeps you fresh and clean during the summer.

Use minimal makeup

Opt for skin tint or BB creams instead of heavy foundation during the summer. Go for waterproof makeup products that can protect your makeup from melting by the sweat and heat. Using minimal products helps your skin feel fresh and not cakey. Including makeup products that can hydrate or have SPF in it, is a win-win situation for your skin during the summer season.

Repair your skin from sunburn

Essentially it is very important to avoid direct sun contact to protect ourselves from sunburn. If you have got sunburn on your skin, try to apply sunburn or cooling cream. Exploit your skin and use face-mask and face-packs. Visit the dermatologist as the soonest for effective and specialised skincare for your skin and to repair the damage.

FAQs

What skincare is best for summer?

Summer skincare routine consists of a good sunscreen that would protect you from UV rays. Include sunscreen with SPF 50++ and hydrating moisturisers and serums. Apply and reapply sunscreen daily after every 2 hours.

Which serum is best for summer?

Serum with vitamin C works really well during the summer days. It helps for hyperpigmentation, dark spots, wrinkles and gives glowing skin during the summer. Vitamin C serum along with sunscreen gives you extra protection from the UV rays.

Beginner basic skincare routine?

For someone who is starting their skincare journey should start with basic three products- Cleanser, Moisturiser and Sunscreen. It is preferable to see a dermatologist when you start your skincare routine as every skin type differs. It is important to understand your skin type before trying any products.