 Nashik Merchants Bank Hits ₹4,015 Crore; Slashes Loan Rates To Boost Growth
As of the end of December 2025, Nashik Merchants Bank (NAMCO) has crossed a combined business milestone of ₹4,015 crore, comprising deposits of ₹2,528 crore and advances of ₹1,507 crore, informed Chairman Hemant Dhatrak.

Updated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Dhatrak said that the bank management is making vigorous efforts to take the total business to ₹5,000 crore by the end of March 2026. He credited the bank’s customers, depositors, and employees for their significant contribution to this growth journey. Emphasizing quality service, he stated that the bank is focusing on providing updated, high-quality services through modern, technology-driven facilities. In addition, scientific and structured training is being imparted to officers and staff.


To remain competitive in today’s challenging environment, the bank has decided to offer concessions on loan interest rates effective from January 1 of the current year. This move is expected to further support the bank’s progress. Dhatrak also appealed to members and customers to take advantage of the bank’s deposit and loan schemes.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman Subhash Nahar; Public Relations Director Sheetal Bhattad; senior directors Vasant Gite, Sohanlal Bhandari, Vijay Sane, Mahendra Burad, Ganesh Gite, Bhanudas Chaudhari, Narendra Pawar, Hitendra Chhajed, Prakash Dayma, Harish Lodha, Lalit Modi, Avinash Gothi, Ashok Sonaje, Prafulla Sancheti, Ranjan Thackray, Devendra Patel, Prashant Dive, Sapna Bagmar, Tanaji Jaybhave, Samyak Surana; and CEO Trigun Kulkarni, among others, were present.

