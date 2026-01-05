 Union Agriculture Minister Assures Support For Nashik Development During Builder Meet
At the very beginning of the New Year, Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited Nashik along with his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Deepak Chande, Managing Director of the renowned construction firm Deepak Builders & Developers.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Nashik: At the very beginning of the New Year, Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited Nashik along with his wife, paid a courtesy visit to Deepak Chande, Managing Director of the renowned construction firm Deepak Builders & Developers.

Chouhan lauded Deepak Chande, who has consistently been working towards the development of Nashik.Deepa Chande was also present on the occasion.

Chouhan warmly enquired about the various artistic residential and commercial projects undertaken by Chande. On learning about Chande’s efforts to bring a World Trade Center to Nashik, he appreciated his visionary and development-oriented approach. Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to Deepak Chande for his future endeavors and assured him of all possible cooperation in the development of Nashik

