Nashik: Massive Electricity Theft Uncovered In Satpur

In a significant development, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL), or Mahavitaran, recently conducted a raid in the Satpur area of Nashik, uncovering cases of rampant electricity theft. The investigation revealed that electricity was being stolen for aqua units and fruit processing, leading to substantial losses for the electricity company.

A staggering 70,288 units of electricity were found to have been stolen in two separate incidents, resulting in a loss of approximately ₹9.5 lakh to Mahavitaran. Consequently, cases have been registered at the Nashik Road police station and transferred to the Satpur police for further investigation.

The crackdown on electricity theft comes on the heels of a recent raid conducted by the flying squad team from Thane in the Pathardi Shivar area, which unearthed similar instances of illegal power consumption. Prompted by this discovery, Mahavitaran intensified its efforts and extended the raids to the Satpur area, where two commercial power thefts were exposed.

During the raid, it was discovered that the Sai Tirtha Aqua Unit at Pimpalgaon Bahula had stolen 12,008 units of electricity, resulting in significant financial losses for the electricity company. A case has been registered against Gokul Bhagwan Bhavle, and investigations are underway.

Furthermore, the raid uncovered electricity theft at the Kunal Fruit Agency in the industrial estate survey no. 416-1, where 58,280 units of electricity were stolen. The owner, Aruchi Vinay Chavan, has been charged with causing substantial losses to the electricity company, and legal action is being pursued.

These revelations highlight the grave issue of electricity theft, posing not only financial challenges for the electricity provider but also raising concerns about safety and fair play in the community. Authorities are urging vigilance and cooperation from the public to combat such illegal activities and ensure a fair and equitable distribution of resources.