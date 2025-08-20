Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Celebrates 'Samaj Din,' Commemorates Karmaveers' Legacy |

“The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) organisation, owned by the Bahujans, has been working for the welfare of the society from Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat to Karmaveer Dr. Vasantrao Pawar, and the life journey of Karmaveers is inspiring,” said Vilas Shinde, Director of Sahyadri Farm, while speaking at the 'Samaj Din' program of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj at the Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium on Tuesday. The organisation's president, Dr. Sunil Dhikle, presided over the program.

“While the pace of development is increasing in all sectors, the entire future depends on how the new generation assimilates these changes. In such a situation, shaping children through education will be a big challenge," remarked Shinde.

It is necessary to determine the direction of further education by keeping an eye on this pace. Science and technology are bringing about radical changes in human life. Against this backdrop, the boundaries of caste, creed and religion are becoming blurred,” added Shinde.

The organisation's general secretary Dr. Nitin Thakare, vice president Vishwas More, deputy chairman Devram Mogal, former president Dr. Tushar Shewale, director Dr. Sayaji Gaikwad, Dr. Prasad Sonawane, Dr. Sandeep Gulve, Dr. Laxman Landge, Praveen Jadhav, Vijay Pagar, Ramesh Pingale, Amit Borse, Shivaji Gadakh, women's director Shalan Sonawane, Shobha Boraste, etc., were present on the platform.

Commenting on the changes in the education sector, Vilas Shinde said, "The education sector should take steps towards employment generation. There have been changes in the traditional education system. Government universities are lagging behind, while private universities are advancing academically. Against this backdrop, he expressed his good wishes that MVP will progress day by day."

MVP should assimilate modern education - Dattaray Karale

“MVP has been carrying on the legacy of Karmaveer for 114 years, and this is a great miracle. This institution is sowing seeds in all areas from KG to PG. Similarly, MVP should assimilate modern education. Shivaji and Sahyadri are two important things for Maharashtra, and we have the responsibility to preserve and enhance our Indian culture and tradition,” said Special Inspector General of Police Dattaray Karale.

MVP contributed to the upliftment of the Bahujan Samaj - Dr. Nitin Thakare

General Secretary Dr. Nitin Thakare said in his speech, “In 1914, the society was in a miserable condition. Inspired by the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule for the welfare of the Bahujan Samaj, the foundation of MVP was laid. Udaji Maratha Boarding became the centre of education for the Bahujan Samaj.”

“Even today, MVP is not only contributing to education, but also to health and women's empowerment. MVP Patrika, Karmaveer Radio, and MVP Dindarshika have been started, and angiography and angioplasty facilities for heart diseases in medical colleges are free for everyone till September 20,” added Thakare.

In his presidential speech, Dr. Sunil Dhikle said, "In the past, ignorance caused great damage to society. Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar tried to educate the society. MVP is the only educational institution in Maharashtra that is working in both the fields of education and health."

Dhikle expressed the view that professors should contribute to this by increasing the quality and standard of educational institutions.

In the introduction, Deputy Chairman Devram Mogal reviewed the development of MVP since its establishment. On this occasion, a special issue of 'Gatha Karmaveeranchi' was released by the dignitaries.