Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both

It has come to light that a 35-year-old man from Nashik married a Bangladeshi girl after meeting her on social media. It has been revealed that they had married by flouting the laws of India and Bangladesh. According to information received by senior officials of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate, a special team detained both of them on Tuesday (June 10).

The investigation has revealed that this 28-year-old woman had reached Nashik by infiltrating from Bangladesh five years ago. The woman is currently living a post-marital life with the man in Nashik, and both have been detained by the Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, a thorough investigation has been carried out after verifying the documents of both of them. Although the woman completed her entire education in Bangladesh, she has a dubious school certificate from Kolkata. Along with this, it has also come to light that she changed her name through the 'Gazetteer' and obtained an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID card in India.

Opposition to marriage in Bangladesh

In 2018, the man from Nashik met a Bangladeshi woman on social media. This woman had come to Mumbai illegally from Bangladesh. The two met repeatedly at one location and developed a physical relationship. After a few months, the woman secretly returned to Bangladesh. When she found out she was pregnant, she informed the man. A few months later, the man reached Bangladesh with a passport and visa. However, since the woman was a Muslim and the man a Hindu, there was strong opposition to their marriage in Bangladesh. The man returned to India. In the meantime, she gave birth to a baby girl. After that, she re-entered India from Bangladesh with a passport and visa.

Legal Troubles

The woman has entered India illegally several times and once tore up her passport in India. Although the two are living a normal life, their problems have increased due to illegal travel and infiltration between the two countries. She possesses fake documents, including an Aadhaar card, and it has been revealed that she also voted in the assembly elections. The process of registering a case in this matter was ongoing until late Tuesday night (June 10).