 Dengue Scare in Pune: 15 New Cases In Just 10 Days As Monsoon Sparks Mosquito Menace
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDengue Scare in Pune: 15 New Cases In Just 10 Days As Monsoon Sparks Mosquito Menace

Dengue Scare in Pune: 15 New Cases In Just 10 Days As Monsoon Sparks Mosquito Menace

According to the data provided by PMC, 15 cases have been reported in June in the last 10 days, and it reported 23 cases in May, 19 cases in April, 18 in March, 31 in February, and 39 in January.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Dengue Scare in Pune: 15 New Cases In Just 10 Days As Monsoon Sparks Mosquito Menace | BHUSHAN KOYANDE

With the onset of the monsoon, stagnant water in various parts of Pune has led to a spike in dengue-like cases. Health experts have issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain alert and take preventive measures.

According to the data provided by PMC, 15 cases have been reported in June in the last 10 days, and it reported 23 cases in May, 19 cases in April, 18 in March, 31 in February, and 39 in January.

According to officials, the early monsoon has resulted in waterlogging in many areas, creating ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus. The health department has already launched a city-wide campaign focusing on mosquito eradication and public awareness.

Read Also
No Water Stagnation, Full-Sleeved Clothes: Rising Dengue Cases In Pune Prompt PMC To Issue...
article-image

“Dengue can be prevented by eliminating stagnant water from tanks, wells, rooftops, and uncovered containers. Citizens must ensure their surroundings are dry and clean. We are taking strict action against those who are not following the directives shared by PMC. So far, the civic body has collected a fine of ₹7,38,000. And all these cases are the suspected dengue cases. We are vigilant, and we also urge the people to keep their surroundings clean and dry," said Dr. Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer and Head of the Vector-Borne Diseases Control Programme.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and back pain. Health officials advise that anyone experiencing these symptoms should consult a doctor immediately. Rest and hydration are crucial, and some traditional remedies, such as papaya leaf juice, may help support recovery but should not replace medical treatment.

The authorities have appealed to both residents and commercial establishments to cooperate in the prevention drive. Local tax officers and housing societies have also been directed to report potential mosquito breeding sites to the health department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘RFD Project Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Pimpri-Chinchwad Chief Shekhar Singh In Exclusive FPJ...

‘RFD Project Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Pimpri-Chinchwad Chief Shekhar Singh In Exclusive FPJ...

Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad

Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In...

Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In...

Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both

Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both