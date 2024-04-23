Nashik: Man Kills Friend For Asking To Pay Back ₹4,500 | Representational Image

A shocking incident unfolded near the Sant Gadge Maharaj Math, revealing the tragic consequences of a dispute over motorcycle repair money between friends. Sachin Sawant lost his life when he demanded the remaining payment owed to him for repairing Mayur Kadam's motorcycle. The incident has sparked outrage and led to a case being registered against the perpetrator and his accomplices.

Sindhu Suresh Sawant (66), residing at Yashwant Bungalow, Nashik-Pune Road, Shivajinagar, filed a complaint detailing the events leading up to the incident. According to the complaint, Mayur Kadam and the deceased, Sachin Sawant, had previously worked together. Sachin had invested ₹9,000 in repairing Mayur's bike, with an outstanding balance of ₹4,500. However, when Sachin requested the remaining payment, Mayur responded with rage, escalating the situation.

Assaulted using sticks, iron rod

In a fit of anger, Mayur forcefully took Sachin on a motorcycle to Shirishkumar Chowk near the closed municipal hospital, adjacent to the wall of the Sant Gadge Maharaj Math. There, aided by his accomplices, Mayur subjected Sachin to a brutal assault, using sticks and an iron rod to strike him repeatedly on the head, chest, back, and legs. Tragically, Sachin succumbed to his injuries.

Initially reported as an accidental death at the Adgaon police station, further investigation revealed the incident to be a murder, prompting the transfer of the case to the Bhadrakali Police Station. Under the leadership of Police Inspector Vikram Mohite, the investigation is underway. However, Mayur Kadam remains at large, prompting an active search by the police for him and his accomplices.