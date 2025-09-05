Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in which a man living near Shivneri Chowk in Satpur died by suicide after being harassed by a private moneylender. The man has been identified as Rajendra Bhagwan Pardeshi (age 39), and the two responsible for this incident have been arrested by Gangapur police.

According to the information received, Rajendra had taken a loan of more than four lakh rupees from Sham Patil Girankar and three lakh rupees from Nandu Bachhav due to financial difficulties. Even after four years, as the interest amount was more than the amount taken, both the moneylenders and a person named Mohan Khade were demanding money from Rajendra.

Tired of this mental distress, Rajendra died by suicide by hanging himself. The entire incident has been mentioned in a letter he wrote before taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered in this regard at Gangapur police station, and the police have arrested Sham Patil and Mohan Khade. The third suspect, Nandu Bachhav, is still at large, and the police are searching for him.