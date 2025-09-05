 Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

According to the information received, Rajendra Bhagwan Pardeshi had taken a loan of more than four lakh rupees from Sham Patil Girankar and three lakh rupees from Nandu Bachhav due to financial difficulties

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in which a man living near Shivneri Chowk in Satpur died by suicide after being harassed by a private moneylender. The man has been identified as Rajendra Bhagwan Pardeshi (age 39), and the two responsible for this incident have been arrested by Gangapur police.

According to the information received, Rajendra had taken a loan of more than four lakh rupees from Sham Patil Girankar and three lakh rupees from Nandu Bachhav due to financial difficulties. Even after four years, as the interest amount was more than the amount taken, both the moneylenders and a person named Mohan Khade were demanding money from Rajendra.

Read Also
Pune Police Impose Ban On Filming, Sharing Visuals Of Immersed Ganpati Idols – Here’s Why
article-image

Tired of this mental distress, Rajendra died by suicide by hanging himself. The entire incident has been mentioned in a letter he wrote before taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered in this regard at Gangapur police station, and the police have arrested Sham Patil and Mohan Khade. The third suspect, Nandu Bachhav, is still at large, and the police are searching for him.

FPJ Shorts
'Buying This Car Not Big Deal': Maha Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik States He Bought Tesla To Inspire EV Adoption, Trolled | VIDEO
'Buying This Car Not Big Deal': Maha Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik States He Bought Tesla To Inspire EV Adoption, Trolled | VIDEO
Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School
Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School
Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow
Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School

Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health...

Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health...

Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4...

Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4...