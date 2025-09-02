Nashik: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Urges Maratha Reservation Without Affecting OBC Quota |

All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad has demanded that reservation be given to the Maratha community without compromising the OBC reservation.

A letter in this regard was submitted to Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma on Tuesday under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad State Vice President Balasaheb Kardak.

On this occasion, Youth City President Ambdas Khairnar, City President Kavita Kardak, Women City President Asha Bhandure, Rupali Pathre, Sachin Jagzhap, Amol Naik, Bhalchandra Bhujbal, Sandeep Gangurde, Santosh Pund, Shankar Mokalam, Nana Pawar, Swapnil Kasar, Bharat Jadhav, Wajad Sheikh, Rahul Ghode, Sujata Khairnar, Prakash Mahajan, Sharad Mandlik, Popat Shinde, Kunal Bagde, along with office bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad and brothers of the OBC community, were present in large numbers.

The letter given on this occasion said that the agitation of the Maratha community has been going on in Mumbai for the last 4-5 days.

Read Also Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

In this agitation, the agitators are demanding reservations from the Other Backward Classes quota. The Maratha community is currently being given reservation from the open group, SEBC, EBWS and Kunbi (OBC).

The Maratha community is also benefiting from this. Still, the protesters are demanding that the Maratha community be given a reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

While 374 castes in the OBC community are getting the benefit of reservation in a very small reservation quota, if the Maratha community is given reservation in it, the reservation for the OBC community will remain only in name.

The letter said that it would be an injustice to the community, which has endured social and economic backwardness in the social structure for years and generations.

Read Also Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

Also, under no circumstances should the Maratha community be given reservations over the OBC. Otherwise, the organisation has also warned that a strong agitation will be launched through the All India Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Samata Parishad.