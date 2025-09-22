Nashik: K.T.H.M. College Cadets Shine At All India Naval Camp, Secure Silver Medal |

The All India Naval Camp of Naval NCC under the National Cadet Corps has special significance. This camp was held at Lonavala (Maharashtra) from 1st September 2025 to 12th September 2025.

A total of 612 cadets, including 408 male students (SD’s) and 204 female students (SW’s), participated in this camp from directorates across India. Maharashtra contingent secured the overall third position in various competitions like Boat Pulling, Ship Modelling, Drill, Semaphore, Service Subject, Seamanship Practical and Firing.

Four cadets from the Naval NCC Unit of K. T. H. M. Colleges were selected for this prestigious camp. PO Cadet Siddhesh Khalkar, Cadet Sarthak Rao, Cadet Mayur Mali and Cadet Preeti Prasad performed excellently and won the Silver Medal in the Boat Rigging Competition. Behind this success, the valuable guidance of Commanding Officer Commander John Santosh, Lieutenant Dr Yogesh Gangurde and 1 MNU, Mumbai P I Staff was received.

In the year 2024, the Naval NCC cadets of K T H M.College had performed brilliantly in the All India Naval Camp held in Lonavala. Continuing the tradition of this success, this year too, the cadets have made their mark in the Maharashtra Directorate team.

For this success, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President Dr. Sunil Dhikle, Vice President Vishwas More, Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Deputy Chairman D B Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, as well as Education Officer Dr. Nitin Jadhav, Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke, Dr. D. D. Lokhande, Dr. Vilas Deshmukh, Dr. Ajit More, Prof. D. D. Jadhav, Prof. K. S. Shinde, Prof. Shashikant Mogal, Principal Dr. Kalpana Ahire congratulated all the cadets and wished them well for their future endeavors.