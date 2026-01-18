Nashik: KPG College Inaugurates New 'Red Clay' Wrestling Arena To Promote Rural Sports Culture |

Nashik– A new 'Red Clay' wrestling arena was inaugurated at Karmaveer Punjaba Govardhane (KPG) College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), to promote a sports culture in rural areas. The concrete road within the college premises was also inaugurated by MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare. The program was presided over by MVP Vice President Vishwas More.

The chief guests included Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Igatpuri Municipal Council President Shalini Khatale, MVP President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Vice President Devram Mogal, Igatpuri Taluka MVP Director Adv Sandeep Gulve, MVP Directors Adv Laxman Landge, Shivaji Gadakh, Amit Borse, Adv Rameshchandra Bachhav, Nandkumar Banker, Vijay Pagar, former chairman of Ghoti Agricultural Produce Market Committee Dnyaneshwar Lahane, MVP Education Officer Dr Nitin Jadhav, Shashikant Mogal, Deputy Mayor Mangesh Shirole, senior corporator Firoz Pathan and newly elected corporators, Igatpuri Police Sub-Inspector Sarikha Aherrao, Sanjay Khatale, Vijay Kadalg, Sampatrao Musale, Gorakh Bodke, the chairman and members of the MVP branch local management committee, faculty members, and a large number of students.

On this occasion, a felicitation ceremony for the newly elected president and corporators of the Igatpuri Municipal Council was also held with great enthusiasm. Adv. Nitin Thakare said, “Today, I am especially happy to witness, in the presence of the members, the fulfillment of the resolution to build the district's largest indoor stadium and state-of-the-art facilities to make this college a leading institution in the field of education. I express my pride in this progress in the fields of education and sports.”

The program was compered by Prof. Balram Kamble. Dr. Vishnu Rathod delivered the vote of thanks. Prof. Kanhaiya Chaurasia, Dr SS Pardeshi, Prof. Sanjay Phakatkar, and Sunil Jadhav put in special efforts for the success of the program.