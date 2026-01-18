 Nashik: KPG College Inaugurates New 'Red Clay' Wrestling Arena To Promote Rural Sports Culture
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: KPG College Inaugurates New 'Red Clay' Wrestling Arena To Promote Rural Sports Culture

Nashik: KPG College Inaugurates New 'Red Clay' Wrestling Arena To Promote Rural Sports Culture

A new 'Red Clay' wrestling arena was inaugurated at Karmaveer Punjaba Govardhane (KPG) College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), to promote a sports culture in rural areas. The concrete road within the college premises was also inaugurated by MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare. The program was presided over by MVP Vice President Vishwas More.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: KPG College Inaugurates New 'Red Clay' Wrestling Arena To Promote Rural Sports Culture |

Nashik– A new 'Red Clay' wrestling arena was inaugurated at Karmaveer Punjaba Govardhane (KPG) College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), to promote a sports culture in rural areas. The concrete road within the college premises was also inaugurated by MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare. The program was presided over by MVP Vice President Vishwas More.

The chief guests included Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Igatpuri Municipal Council President Shalini Khatale, MVP President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Vice President Devram Mogal, Igatpuri Taluka MVP Director Adv Sandeep Gulve, MVP Directors Adv Laxman Landge, Shivaji Gadakh, Amit Borse, Adv Rameshchandra Bachhav, Nandkumar Banker, Vijay Pagar, former chairman of Ghoti Agricultural Produce Market Committee Dnyaneshwar Lahane, MVP Education Officer Dr Nitin Jadhav, Shashikant Mogal, Deputy Mayor Mangesh Shirole, senior corporator Firoz Pathan and newly elected corporators, Igatpuri Police Sub-Inspector Sarikha Aherrao, Sanjay Khatale, Vijay Kadalg, Sampatrao Musale, Gorakh Bodke, the chairman and members of the MVP branch local management committee, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Read Also
Nashik: Mahayuti Allies Clash After Civic Polls; Shiv Sena Corporator Booked For Arson Attempt On...
article-image

On this occasion, a felicitation ceremony for the newly elected president and corporators of the Igatpuri Municipal Council was also held with great enthusiasm. Adv. Nitin Thakare said, “Today, I am especially happy to witness, in the presence of the members, the fulfillment of the resolution to build the district's largest indoor stadium and state-of-the-art facilities to make this college a leading institution in the field of education. I express my pride in this progress in the fields of education and sports.”

The program was compered by Prof. Balram Kamble. Dr. Vishnu Rathod delivered the vote of thanks. Prof. Kanhaiya Chaurasia, Dr SS Pardeshi, Prof. Sanjay Phakatkar, and Sunil Jadhav put in special efforts for the success of the program.

FPJ Shorts
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vrikshavropan Abhiyan: 5,000 Trees Planted On Army Land In Pune
Vrikshavropan Abhiyan: 5,000 Trees Planted On Army Land In Pune
Traffic Alert: Fergusson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, JM Road Closed From 9 AM-6 PM On Monday For Pune...
Traffic Alert: Fergusson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, JM Road Closed From 9 AM-6 PM On Monday For Pune...
BJP To Use Lottery System For Pune Mayor Selection; Women Leaders Not Ruled Out
BJP To Use Lottery System For Pune Mayor Selection; Women Leaders Not Ruled Out
Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident
Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident
Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Way For PMPML To Receive 1,000 Electric Buses From Centre
Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Way For PMPML To Receive 1,000 Electric Buses From Centre